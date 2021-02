ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Every Thursday, the Winnebago County Health Department hosts a live conversation on Facebook.

This past week, two Mercy Health doctors joined the chat to talk more in-depth on the vaccine. Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Dorsey explained that getting the vaccine is the right thing to do to beat the pandemic.

See the full meeting below:

Don’t miss the next meeting, scheduled for 2:00 p.m. next Thursday.