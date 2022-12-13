EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Sarah Towles remembers her little sister, Amanda, as a fighter.

“She had good days and she had bad days,” Towles said. “She really hid well what she was going through and she really pushed herself to the limit.”

Amanda battled Marfan syndrome, a connective tissue disorder that creates mobility issues. Amanda died from complications related to her condition in October, but while she was alive, her sister says she accomplished so much.

“She did end up having two little boys,” Towles said. “It probably did take a significant toll on her body, but worth it. She got to experience motherhood, which was something she never thought she’d have, and she loved her kids with all her heart.”

Amanda also fostered children in the past, opening her home to kids who needed help and providing them with a safe place to stay while they awaited an adoption or a return to their families.

And while she initially had a fear of dogs as a child, Amanda ended up falling in love with fostering canines as an adult.

Amanda with Mace (left) and Tammy (right). (PHOTO COURTESY: Sarah Towles)

“When she decided to start fostering dogs, I was a little surprised,” Towles said, laughing. “But she just loved them. My mom and I both have dogs because of Amanda. Mom has had two dogs and I’ve had two dogs thanks to Amanda. I think Amanda’s had five dogs and she kept them all at different times, but it was just something she was passionate about. So when she couldn’t take dogs, she was doing photos for dogs, she was always sharing them and her love of them.”

Amanda’s commitment to the rescue community gave her quite a reputation among other rescuers and dog lovers.

“We need more people like Amanda,” Cheyenne Willenborg with Effingham County Animal Shelter and Control said. “We need more people with a big heart, you know, because there’s millions of homeless animals especially with it getting colder. We want to bring in as many as possible and we need more people like her to open up their hear and their homes to them.”

Two of the dogs Amanda adopted, 13-year-old Mace and 10-year-old Tammy, had to be put up for adoption after Amanda’s death.

“Mace, she (Amanda) adopted and sought her out and chose her,” Towles said. “Then Tammy adopted Amanda, because Amanda found her running down the highway on her way to work one day and naturally stopped and let her in her car and took her to work. She worked and worked and worked to try and relocate Tammy’s family and never could find them, so Tammy stayed.”

Workers at the Effingham County Animal Shelter and Control building are now trying to find Mace and Tammy a new home.

“Mace’s super laid back, just wants a retirement home basically,” Willenborg explained. “Tammy’s more on the rambunctious side; she definitely doesn’t act like she’s 10. She’s kind of mischievous, likes to, you know, get into things when she’s bored.”

Amanda with Mace. (PHOTO COURTESY: Sarah Towles)

The two dogs are bonded, but it is not required that they go to the same home, just preferred.

While they wait for a home, Amanda’s loved ones are trying to keep her memory alive by spreading the message of her zest for helping others.

“Amanda would want people to just give 100% of what they had,” Towles said. “She really struggled physically, but she persevered. Amanda fostered dogs, Amanda fostered children. She felt like your door should be open and your home should be safe and it should be filled with love.”

If you are interested in adopting Mace or Tammy (or both), you can reach out to the Effingham County Animal Shelter and Control staff by calling (217) 347-5695 or visiting their Facebook page.