Webster Avenue murder victim’s aunt asks persons responsible to turn themselves in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 26-year-old Ezekiel Ingram as the man shot to death Sunday on Webster Avenue.

Rockford Police are searching for a suspect in the crime.

Ingram’s family hosted a vigil near the scene of the attack Tuesday night. His aunt is urging the gunman to turn themselves in.

“Whoever done this right here, please turn yourself in. You did it, you know you did it, just turn yourself in, please. He didn’t deserve this. He was only 26-years-old,” said Carol Wight.

Sunday marked the city’s second murder of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

MORE HEADLINES: