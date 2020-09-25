Weekend Starts Dry and Breezy, Ends With Shower Chances

What more can we say? This summer-like stretch continues, with even warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine expected for the end of the work week. I mean, we are already off to a sun-filled and beautiful start to our Friday, with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s for most. If you lived in our southern areas, temperatures to start were a bit cooler in the upper 40s. Winds for the most part have remained light this morning, but are expected to ramp up as we move forward into our Friday afternoon. This will likely lead to summer’s last hurrah before fall-like weather comes back from vacation by early next week.

Highs since the fall season began on Tuesday have climbed into the upper 70s. If you haven’t asked yourself the question “what season is it?” yet, you definitely will with how warm high temperatures will be both for today and tomorrow. Thanks to abundant sunshine and southwesterly winds, highs today will climb on either side of the 80° mark to end the work week. That southwesterly wind I mentioned could get a bit breezy at times, as gusts could blow upwards of 20-25 mph. As I’ve been saying all week, you must take advantage of these 80° days while they last, because big changes are ahead.

After today, temperatures will climb just a bit further into the 80s for the start of the weekend. Highs tomorrow afternoon, under a mix of clouds and sunshine, will top out in the low to mid 80s. If you think this afternoon sounds a bit gusty, winds tomorrow are expected to be a bit stronger. Winds will still be blowing out of the southwest direction, but gusts could approach 35 mph at times. With that being said, both today and tomorrow will be great days weather-wise to head outdoors.

It’ll be a nice evening later on if you’re thinking about taking a trip to Belvidere for tonight’s drive-in movie. Or if you haven’t taken a trip to the apple orchards just yet, that will be highly recommended as well. The only thing is, it won’t feel very fall-like. As for the end of the weekend, Sunday brings the return of slightly cooler, more fall-like temperatures as a cold front passes through early in the day. As of early Friday morning, model guidance brings rain chances in during afternoon hours. Rain isn’t expected to be very heavy, with most areas only picking up a tenth of an inch or so. High temperatures will fall from the mid 80s Saturday to the low 70s by Sunday, which is closer to average. But you’ll definitely need the fall clothes ready to go by the time we head into the upcoming work week.