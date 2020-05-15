FLORHAM PARK, NJ (CNN) — An 8-year-old boy found a dino-mite way to lift his neighbor’s spirits one afternoon walk at a time.

A few times a week, probably 20 times or so since the lockdown began, James Hunt has gone out for his daily walk with his mom or other family members in the tyrannosaurs rex costume his sister used as a Halloween costume last year.

“My plan when I go on walks like this is to make young, old, middle age people really happy,” James said.

Neighbors wave, drivers honk, and everybody smiles.

Neighbor John Modrowsky said, “I think it’s a wonderful, wonderful thing for the neighborhood for everybody. It just makes you feel good.”

Yup, the neighborhood t-rex passing by is just a regular feature of lockdown, something neighbors find themselves looking forward to when there’s not much else.

“My mom just said, ‘what about if you wave to some cars.’ And the first time I was like, ‘No that’s not going to happen.’ But then I kept doing it and doing it and I kept feeling I should wave at cars. And that turned out to be a simple act of kindness. I know that people love it. They’re honking and they’re, like, ‘oh my gosh. There’s a dinosaur!’” James said.

Yeah, it’s is silly and absurd.

But even at 8-years-old, James is smart enough to know things like this are important right now.

“Even when coronavirus is over, I’ll still be making awesome acts of kindness. I’m probably going to do it even when coronavirus is over. Probably still going to do it.

James takes his walks around 4 o’clock after he’s finished his online learning for the day.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

