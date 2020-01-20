Abandoned husky with ‘weird’ eyes gets adopted after photos go viral

MATAWAN, N.J. (CNN) – An abandoned Siberian husky with “weird”eyes has been adopted after her photos went viral.

Jubilee has an eyelid deformity that makes it appear as if she’s always surprised. She doesn’t suffer from any other health issues.

A breeder turned over the pup in 2018 to Husky House in New Jersey and for the past two years, Jubilee had trouble getting a furever home. So Husky House posted a plea for her adoption.

“I came from a ‘breeder’ who couldn’t sell me because he said I was ‘weird’ looking,” the shelter wrote. “Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don’t know why I don’t look like them. I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog.”

The plea went viral and more than 150 people applied to adopt Jubilee.

She was able to get her furever home on Saturday.

“Since the original Facebook post went viral, we received an overwhelming amount of love, support, and inquiries, including adoption requests,” the representative said. “We are so happy to see that everyone feels she is as wonderful as we always knew she was.”

