Bloodthirsty squirrel leaves 2 hospitalized, Texas neighborhood in fear

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) — Alfred Hitchcock never explains why birds attack in his 1963 film “The Birds.”

Residents in one Houston neighborhood may similarly never know why one squirrel is doing the same thing, but it’s filling them with fear and they want it to stop.

You’ve heard of Angry Birds?

Snakes on a Plane?

How about an angry squirrel, biting on your front porch?

We’re talking blood-curdling attacks that have left an entire neighborhood in Cypress terrorized.

“We usually don’t go outside in the daytime because he comes out in the daytime,” said resident Sharlene French.

The reason?

This squirrel, that residents say started off friendly and playful, for some reason, in the past few weeks, it’s become imposing and aggressive, and wound up biting two moms in the Bridgeland Shores neighborhood.

He attacked Sharlene French-Amezquita after she tried to stop the animal from chewing up her front door.

“When I stepped outside the door, he leaped on me and bit my arm, I pulled him off, threw him to the ground, and tried to get in the house. I couldn’t get in the house because he no sooner came back, he bit this leg,” she said.

She has the stitches and bite marks to prove it.

The squirrel also attacked Katie Herrera.

“It’s scary. I’m just very grateful that it actually attacked me and not my children,” Herrera said.

Families say the ordeal may sound amusing to some, but this one, small animal has them on constant edge.

They’re hoping the squirrel gets trapped soon and things can go back to normal.

“We love animals here in the neighborhood, and my family loves animals, and we help animal shelters. But it’s kind of scary to see a squirrel that really jumps on you and attacks you that bad,” said Daniel Amezquita.

Residents say they’ve contacted animal control officials about the situation.

They were told not much can be done until the rodent is trapped.