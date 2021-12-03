Bomb squad called to hospital after man gets WWII mortar stuck in his rectum

Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital, in London, Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020. England Health Service figures show hospitals now have more Covid-19 patients than during April’s first-wave peak, with fears of increased figures because of a Christmas social spread still to come. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

GLOUCESTER, England. (WTVO) — A bomb disposal team was called to an English hospital Wednesday morning after a man arrived with an unexploded WWII mortar stuck in his rectum.

According to The Sun, the patient was a military enthusiast and had the round as part of a private collection.

“He said he put it on the floor then he slipped and fell on it,” a source at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital told the newspaper.

Police, who responded to a report of a “patient that had presented with a munition in his rectum,” later identified the round as a 57mm World War II shell that was fired from anti-tank guns.

The bomb squad from the 11 Explosive Ordinance Disposal Regiment was called in to retrieve the device.

“The item had been removed prior to police arrival and the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were contacted,” a spokesperson said.

Hospital staff was able to remove the mortar from the patient. “They confirmed it was not live and therefore not a danger to the public,” Gloucestershire Police said.