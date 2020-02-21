Brothers save teen after he took ibuprofen for a headache and it nearly killed him

(CNN) — A North Carolina teen took ibuprofen for a headache and nearly died!

Anthony Aguilar took ibuprofen for a headache Tuesday after school

He had no idea he was allergic to the medication.

And before he knew it– everything changed.

“I really don’t remember that much,” Anthony said of the experience.

Anthony’s two younger brothers were home with him.

Nathanial and Nicholas realized something was wrong.

One of the brothers quickly dialed 9-1-1.

The other alerted a neighbor who happened to have an oxygen mask.

She also happened to be Anthony’s former teacher.

Anthony says in his time of need, everyone was in the right place.

“They weren’t supposed to be here but somehow they were, if they weren’t here I wouldn’t be here right now,” he said.

When he woke up in the hospital, Anthony learned how serious the allergic reaction was.

“They told me that I was dead, and they did everything they could to revive me and they did,” he said.

Usually it’s the younger brothers who look up to their older brother, but after this week, Anthony says he has a new admiration for his siblings.

“They are my heroes for sure,” he said.

In case you’re wondering, allergies to ibuprofen are incredibly rare.

