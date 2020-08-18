Bud Light offering $5,000 a month for ‘Chief Meme Officer’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Attention job seekers! If you’ve got a snarky wit and an on point meme game, you could earn $5,000 a month from Bud Light.

The beverage company announced Tuesday that it is searching for someone to make humorous graphics for it Bud Light Seltzer line.

The posting says applicants will need to create at least 10 Bud Light Seltzker memes per week.

Meme templates are available on the company’s website.

“After launching our hard seltzer earlier this year with top rated flavor profiles, we’re excited about the chance to enhance our marketing department, specifically our meme game,” said Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing, Bud Light. “We’re excited to hire the brand’s first-ever Chief Meme Officer to help us generate unique Bud Light Seltzer memes that will complement and drive even more awareness of our great tasting seltzers.”

Adults over the age of 21 can apply between now and September 20th, 2020.

