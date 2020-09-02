Busch releases beer made specially for dogs

(CNN) — Looking for a new drinking buddy? Busch wants to turn your dog into one!
Man and woman’s best friend is getting their own “beer”.
It’s called “Dog Brew by Busch”.
The non-alcoholic bone broth is made from bone-in pork butt, celery, mint, turmeric and ginger.
You can pour the whole can into the water bowl — or use it to soften Fido’s food.
It’s not the first time a brewery has included dog beer on its list, but it may be the most expensive.
A four-pack sells online $10.
It’s currently sold out, but you can sign up for a waiting list.
Busch said it will donate a dollar for every four-pack to the Best Friends Animal Society.
