Cockroach removed from man’s ear after 3 days

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (WTVO) – When you go swimming, you may expect to have water in your ear afterwards – but for one man, he got a cockroach instead.

Zane Wedding, a 40-year-old Greenpeace employee, went swimming at a local pool in Auckland last week. According to CNN, a cockroach crawled inside his ear during this time, giving Wedding a blocked ear sensation later that night after returning home.

“I used some drops to clear it up and fell asleep on the couch later that night,” Wedding said.

The next morning, though, Wedding still felt blockage, which was “infuriating” enough that he went to the doctor right away, who thought water might be culprit. Wedding went home with the instruction to dry it out with a hairdryer, but not much changed for him.

“I left the doctor with no relief at all,” Wedding said. “When I had to walk around I would instantly be dizzy. When I would lay down, I could hear the water moving around my ear drum.”

He said he tried various methods to get relief, such as running, chewing gum, jumping on one leg and using ear candles. Although the wriggling he felt stopped, the methods all failed to clear the blockage, leading Wedding to an ear, nose and throat specialist at the beginning of this week. Once the doctor inspected his ear, he had a moment of realization.

“Oh my god, I think you have an insect in your ear,” the doctor told Wedding.

Wedding said all of the movement he felt over the weekend had indeed been the cockroach. The insect’s wriggling stopped once the hair dryer method he had used ended up killing it. His thoughts during the extraction process, which took about five minutes, made him “feel sick,” but he felt a “pop” of “instant relief” when the job was done.

“Once I knew it was a bug it all clicked together,” Wedding said. “That’s why the water would move even when I was still. It was a cockroach moving in my head.”