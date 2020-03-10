Coronavirus or not, French mayor says ‘Smurf rally’ must go on!

LANDERNEAU, France (WTVO) — The mayor of a small town in France defended hosting a rally for people dressed as Smurfs over the weekend, despite objections that the event increased the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
According to AFP, Landerneau mayor Patrick Leclerc said, “We must not stop living… it was the chance to say that we are alive,” in defense of the gathering, which drew 3,500 people.
Fans of the Belgian cartoon gathered Saturday to break the Guinness World Record of a gathering of Smurfs.
On Sunday, France banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.
In France, 1,412 people have been infected, with 25 dead, according to the news agency.
In a video of the event posted by AFP, one Smurf said the event “was more important. The coronavirus is no big deal. It’s nothing.”
Another Smurf agreed: “There’s no risk,” he said. “Yes, we’re going to Smurferize the coronavirus.”
