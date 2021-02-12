Drunk Florida woman stabs sister with EpiPen because she’s ‘allergic to drunks’

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly stabbing her sister with an EpiPen multiple times claiming to be allergic to drunks and hoping the injection would sober her up, police said.

Joanna Zielinksi, 62, is facing a domestic battery charge after the incident, according to local NBC affiliate WBBH.

Police responded to a home on 11 Street SW in Naples around 10:30 p.m. after someone called 911 from the area and hung up the phone.

Officers connected with a woman who said she was drinking alcohol with her sister, Joanna, before falling asleep on the couch leaving Joanna to drink more alone and take drugs, WBBH reported.

The woman said Joanna ‘went crazy’ and attacked her with an EpiPen stabbing her multiple times before calling 911.

Police asked Joanna why she called police and she responded saying “I’m allergic to drunks, so I injected her with the EpiPen so she wouldn’t be drunk anymore; what’s the big deal?” according to the Naples Police Department.

Paramedics evaluated the sister and discovered Joanna didn’t hold the EpiPen properly and no medication was injected into her.

Police said the EpiPen belonged to Zielinski and was used for medical purposes.

The 62-year-old was arrested and charged with domestic battery.