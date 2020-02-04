Florida troopers find narcotics in bag labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— Two men were not discreet in their plans to sell drugs in the Florida Panhandle, according to officials.
The Florida Highway Patrol arrested two alleged drug traffickers after troopers pulled them over and found drugs in a bag labeled “Bag Full of Drugs”.
Troopers made the discovery after the men were pulled over for speeding on I-10.
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search of the vehicle, which turned up methamphetamine, GHB (also known as the “date rape” drug), cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl.
“Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs’. Our K-9’s can read,” the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office posted Monday night on social media.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Iowa’s coveted voting status in doubt after delay on results
- Wisconsin lawmaker proposes new legislation to raise state’s minimum wage to $15
- FBI joins search for missing baby after deaths of 3 women
- Coors Light covering dog adoption fees nationwide until Feb. 21
- Two charged in connection to child forced to eat dog feces, drink urine
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!