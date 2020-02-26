Florida woman accused of killing cheating boyfriend by zipping him up in suitcase

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) — A 42-year-old Florida woman is facing murder charges after authorities say she zipped her boyfriend inside a suitcase!

Deputies responded Monday after Sarah Boone reported Jorge Torres was dead.

She told police she put him in the suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek.

Boone said they were drinking alcohol — and she passed out in her bed while he was still in the suitcase.

But deputies searched her phone and found videos showing Torres yelling he couldn’t breathe from inside the suitcase.

Boone can be heard laughing and saying, “That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me,” and yelling obscenities.

She’s facing second degree murder charges.

