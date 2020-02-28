Homeowner hears noises upstairs, finds stranger living in his attic!

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (CNN) — When an Oklahoma homeowner heard a commotion in his attic, he expected to find squirrels: instead, he found a grown man hanging out on a mattress!

The resident called police while training a gun on the stranger.

Police released the 911 call made during the incident.

Dispatch: Oklahoma City 911 What’s your emergency.

Victim: Yeah. I’ve got a man, a stranger, in my house.

Dispatch: How did he get in your house?

Victim: “He came in through the attic. He camped out overnight. I need somebody here immediately. I have a gun on him right now.

Police say before the homeowner grabbed his gun he kept hearing strange noises coming from his attic.

“The homeowner thought he heard squirrels in his attic. And when he went up to investigate, there was actually somebody that appeared to taken up residence in his attic,” a spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “Apparently, the residence has a staircase that goes up the side of the house with attic access so that appears to be how the person got into the attic.”

On the 911 call – you can hear the homeowner direct the suspect out of the house at gunpoint.

“He realized his gate was locked, so he escorted him down the driveway where officers were waiting.”

The intruder was a transient, police say. He was taken into custody on a complaint of burglary.

His name was not released because no formal charges have been filed at this time.

