How many hot dogs can a human possibly eat in 10 minutes? Science finally has an answer.

(CNN) — Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day, and no doubt, you’ve seen competitive eater Joey Chestnut scarf down dozens of dogs at Nathan’s annual contests.

But have you ever wondered what the physical limit is — for eating hot dogs in 10 minutes?

Science now has the answer, at least according to one study:

84.

Researchers analyzed 39 years of data from the annual Nathan’s famous Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contest — and used mathematical modeling.

They concluded it would be unlikely anyone could ever top 84 hot dogs.

The current world record is 75.

So, Mr. Chestnut has a new goal to aim for.

A physiologist at High Point University who studies sports science headed up the study.

It was published Tuesday in the journal Biology Letters.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

