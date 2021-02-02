Illinois woman pours boiling water on sleeping boyfriend, posts video to Snapchat

ROSELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 22-year-old woman allegedly posted on SnapChat describing watching skin fall off her boyfriends arms after she poured boiling water on him while he slept, prosecutors said.

According to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, Alexis Sykes posted video to the social media app after dumping the boiling water on her boyfriend early on Saturday, January 2nd.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Sykes allegedly posted a video with the caption: “I kinda feel bad now because he got 2&3rd degree Burns from face to waist & they rushin him to burn center but oh well (shrugging shoulder emoji) B**** (emoji blowing kiss) n still cried & beg me to drive him to hospital.”

Prosecutors said her boyfriend was able to drive himself to the hospital, where he underwent 2 weeks of skin graft surgery to treat his burns.

Sykes was charged with aggravated battery caused by caustic substance and aggravated domestic battery.

Prosecutors did not say what motivated the attack.