Indiana woman charged after attempting to neuter her dog by herself

Photo: Portage Police Department

PORTAGE, Ind. (WGN) — A 62-year-old woman is facing a felony count of animal cruelty after she tried to neuter her dog.

Kimberly Oldham told police she didn’t have the money to pay a vet to do the procedure and said a neighbor advised her how to do it herself, by wrapping a band around the animal’s testicles.

Oldham was arrested Sunday evening.

Doctors performed a proper neutering on the dog to save its life.

