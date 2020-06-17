PORTAGE, Ind. (WGN) — A 62-year-old woman is facing a felony count of animal cruelty after she tried to neuter her dog.
Kimberly Oldham told police she didn’t have the money to pay a vet to do the procedure and said a neighbor advised her how to do it herself, by wrapping a band around the animal’s testicles.
Oldham was arrested Sunday evening.
Doctors performed a proper neutering on the dog to save its life.
MORE HEADLINES:
- JC Penney shutting Freeport store, 40% off sales start Wednesday
- New Beijing coronavirus outbreak raises fears for rest of world
- Target increasing minimum wage to $15, giving essential employees $200 bonus
- Indiana woman charged after attempting to neuter her dog by herself
- Madison’s Henry Vilas Zoo to reopen on Thursday
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!