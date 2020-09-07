Jelly Belly founder giving away candy factory in ‘golden ticket’ treasure hunt

FAIRFIELD, CA – APRIL 2: Jelly beans sit in a bin waiting to be packaged on the assembly line at the Jelly Belly Factory April 2, 2007 in Fairfield, California. The Jelly Belly Factory produces approximately 14 billion jelly beans a year. With less than a week before Easter Sunday, retailers stock their shelves full […]

(WTVO) — Jelly Belly founder David Klein is playing Willy Wonka by offering one contest winner the keys to their own candy factory if they can complete a series of “golden ticket” treasure hunts.

Klein, who founded the company in Fairfield, California, is set to retire soon, and posted a video message online inviting people to participate in the contest.

“You will be looking for a Gold Ticket in the form of a necklace with a tag that includes a code you need to use to verify your find. Winners will receive $5,000,” the message says.

“We are going to have the ultimate treasure hunt where the winner will be receiving a key to one of our candy factories,” said Klein.

Klein doesn’t own Jelly Belly anymore, but told WLS he plans to give away one of his Candyman Kitchens in Florida.

The golden tickets are being hidden in secret locations across the USA, and those who wish to participate will have to pay $50 to receive their state’s riddle.

