llama running to be 2020 Cadbury Bunny

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – A 250-pound farm animal can be just as cute as a bunny… Right?

A Pennsylvania llama is putting that to the test, she’s a finalist to be this year’s “Cadbury Easter Bunny.”

“She’s a really funny, sassy, quirky llama,” said Kris Benner, who owns Conswala and Lucky Us Farm.

Last year, Conswala was a top 20 finalist. This year, she’s going for the gold.

The winner gets a spot in the classic Cadbury Easter bunny commercial, and $5,000.

CONSWALA THE #LLAMA IS BACK!! I visited her again today at Lucky Us Farm in York Springs! She’s a top ten finalist in this year’s @CadburyUSA's bunny contest. Find out how to vote for her & how she helps the community at 5:30 on @abc27News! pic.twitter.com/SOifqqmeAw — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) March 5, 2020

But Conswala is more than just a pretty face; she gives back to the community.

“She’s become a registered therapy animal through Pet Partners which is in amazing organization,” said Benner. “She’s proven that she can stay calm under pressure, and visit with people, so she visits a senior center locally once a month”

Conswala goes to birthday parties, visits schools, and even consoles those grieving at funerals.

“She is really hoping that everybody gets out to vote for her. You can vote once a day through March 18,” said Benner.

No matter what happens, the 15-year-old, 250 pound llama has already made it big.

She’s got her own line of merchandise, with mugs, pillows and luggage tags: all featuring her signature outfit.

“Her beautiful Easter bonnet was designed by Sarah’s Floral Design.,” said Benner. “You can see it has some beautiful Cadbury eggs. Her Cadbury bunny ears, of course a staple in her wardrobe.”

If Conswala wins, some of the money may be used for a “llamazine” to bring Conswala to and from events.

“She really puts a smile on so many people’s faces,” said Benner.

Visit bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com to cast your vote to help this local llama win this year’s competition.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

