Louisville school dealing with new problem: students behaving like cats

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WTVO) — A school district in Louisville, Kentucky is on edge after parents are complaining of a high school students acting and dressing like cats.

“Apparently, from what I understand, they’re called ‘furries,'” a grandmother told WLKY. “They identify with animals. These people will hiss at you or scratch at you if they don’t like something you’re doing.”

The superintendent of the Meade County School District says the situation is being addressed, but apparently the bizarre behavior is making other students anxious.

“I was hearing rumblings of this last year, but it really got bad when they went back to school this year. I have two grandkids in school and my grandkids didn’t want to go to school anymore,” the unidentified grandmother said.

The students gained attention on social media after other classmates began sharing videos of the feline costumes and behavior on social media.

Superintendent Mark Martin responded, saying, “A small number of Meade County High School students have violated the dress code policy during the early part of the school year. These situations have been addressed consistently by administration and the dress code policy will continue to be implemented with fidelity. Meade County Schools will not discuss individual student discipline due to privacy laws.”