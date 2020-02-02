Man accused of cutting aunt’s dog in half with chainsaw

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (CNN) — A North Carolina man was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges after he allegedly cut a family member’s dog in half with a chainsaw.
The sheriff’s office said Jonathon Bulluck was staying at his aunt’s house Friday night when he claimed her English Mastiff jumped on a 2-year-old who was also at the home.
According to the police report, the toddler wasn’t injured in the incident.
The next morning, the dog was found dead on a dirt path near the home.
The sheriff’s office said Bulluck stole the dog in the middle of the night, stabbed it to death, then used a chain saw to cut the dog in half and left it in a shallow grave.
Bulluck faces charges of felony animal larceny and felony animal cruelty.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Tom Brady at Super Bowl: ‘I’m not going anywhere’
- Super Bowl Ads: Google brings viewers to tears
- Google commercial brings people to tears during Super Bowl
- Demi Lovato opens the Super Bowl with the National Anthem
- Super Bowl Live Blog: 49ers come up with another turnover, lead 20-10
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!