Man hangs giant roll of toilet paper from tree in front yard

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) — A homeowner in Florida is having some fun with the nation’s rush on toilet paper by hanging a giant roll of TP in his front yard.

Donald Ryan said, “I think the whole idea is crazy that … paper phenomena.”

Ryan says he put it up to poke fun at the nationwide rush to buy as much toilet paper possible.

“Everybody loves it. [In] a couple of days …we’ll trade ammo for toilet paper cause that’s how, it’s kind of crazy man. I don’t even have toilet paper myself…I have like three rolls,” he said.

The giant toilet paper roll is a most unusual tree decoration slash advertisement for his craft business, Who Wood Wonder, but something is usually hanging up there.

“I’d had the police in the trees all along, ‘cause I do Christmas decorations up there and Halloween and Easter and all kinds of things, but I just put it to use.”

Ryan hopes people can find at least some humor in the situation.

“No, of course it’s the most important thing. You got to laugh or you’re going to just drive yourself crazy,” he said.

