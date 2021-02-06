Man shot and killed in Tennessee after ‘YouTube prank’ robbery goes wrong

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVO) — Police in Tennessee say a man was shot and killed after performing a fake robbery prank for a YouTube video.

According to ABC News Friday night, Nashville police responded to a parking lot of an Urban Air indoor trampoline park where 23-year-old David Starnes Jr. admitted to police that he shot and killed 20-year-old Timothy Wilks.

Witnesses told authorities that Wilks and a friend were performing the prank when they approached a group of people with butcher knives. Unaware of the ‘prank,’ Starnes told police he defending himself and his friends.

No one has been charged for his death.