(WTVO) — It’s National Mutt Day in the U.S., but over in Japan, one man is making his dream of “becoming an animal” a reality.

The Japanese man, who goes by the name of Toco, spent $14,000 says a custom-made collie costume recently posted videos of his first public outing as a dog.

Toco bought the hyperrealistic dog costume from the company Zeppet, which does special effects for movies. Yahoo News reported the costume cost 40 days to create.

Toco told Japanese media outlet Mynavi that, “My favorite is quadrupedal animals — especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog.”

He uploaded video to his YouTube channel showing him venturing out into public for the first time as a dog, and interacting with people.

The clip shows other dogs and bystanders reacting to the spectacle of seeing the large “collie” on the streets.

“Do you remember your dreams from when you are little? You want to be a hero or a wizard,” he said in a caption. “I remember writing in my grade school graduation book that I wanted to be a dog and walk outside.”

“I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird,” he told the Mirror. “My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal.”

Toco said he reserves his unusual hobby from co-workers. “I don’t want my hobbies to be known, especially by the people I work with,” he told the Daily Mail. “They think it’s weird that I want to be a dog. For the same reason why I can’t show my real face.”

“Even the dogs know something ain’t right,” said one commenter.