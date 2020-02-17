Man with ‘Crime Pays’ tattoo arrested after yet another police pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indiana man with a “Crime Pays” tattoo on his forehead has been arrested after another police pursuit, after he had been arrested in December for running from police.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Donald Murray was charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and auto theft after the short pursuit Monday morning.

Murray went viral in December after he—and his tattoo–were featured on an episode of LivePD. He eluded police during the episode, but was later taken into custody and charged with criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement. He was originally held without bail; however, he was released Jan. 14 on his own recognizance.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

