SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WTVO) — It all started when employees of a Missouri McDonalds restaurant posted “HEY DQ! WANNA HAVE A SIGN WAR?” on their outdoor sign last week.

According to USA Today, the Marshfield Dairy Queen’s employees decided, as a team, to respond with “WE WLD BUT WERE 2 BUSY MAKIN ICECREAM,” in reference to McDonald’s frequently broken soft-serve ice cream machines.

“THAT’S CUTE. OUR ICECREAM MAKES ITSELF,” McDonalds fired back.

“YOU MEAN IT ACTUALLY WORKS? SHOCKER” responded Dairy Queen.

“WOW SALTY LIKE OUR WORLD FAMOUS FRIES” McDonald’s responded.

According to BuzzFeed, other local businesses, like Arvest Bank, got involved, with the bank posting “Don’t Be Salty on our Account.”

DQ’s employees responded with “BEHAVE OR WELL FLIP U LIKE OUR BLIZZARDS.”

McDonald’s: “WHATS A MILKMAN IN PANTYHOSE? A DAIRY QUEEN.”

Other businesses, like the local Wendy’s, also got in on the action, with a sign reading “ARCH HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO THAW FROZEN BEEF?”

Eve Metheny, director of brand marketing for Hamra, the company that manages the Marshfield Wendy’s, said depending on franchise and ownership policy, some restaurants can change their own signage at will, while others require corporate approval.

She told the Springfield News-Leader that the Marshfield Wendy’s had asked to see if they could participate in the sign war.

“If you read the comments (about the ‘sign wars’), the general consensus is it brings a smile to people’s face,” Metheny said. “People want to laugh and chuckle about things like that, so I think people are just craving that right now.”

The ongoing sign war has been archived on a Facebook group called “Sign Wars of Marshfield Missouri.”