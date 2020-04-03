Neighbors file complaint over woman’s sidewalk chalk art

SACREMENTO, Calif. (CNN) — One California woman is trying to pass her time during the pandemic with chalk art, but not everyone in her neighborhood likes her creations.

“I’m starting my next little quote. I’m going to do… hopefully the beginning paragraph of ‘James and the Giant Peach,'” said Kathy Clark.

Colorful quotes from children’s’ books, written neatly on the sidewalk in a Tahoe Park neighborhood, the chalk-stained fingers of the artist behind this concrete idea gets a “thumbs-up” from most people.

“I’m doing this because a lot of people are stuck in and a lot of people walking right now, lots of parents lots of kids, and just trying to share happy messages,” Clark said. “Lot of little kids who couldn’t quite read yet, I would hear them ask their parents, ‘hey what did does that say?’ And they’d start reading them the lines, so it was kind of fun.”

At least “most” of her neighbors have been loving her work:

“So unfortunately, I guess there was a complaint because I had been drawing on the sidewalk out here,” she said.

And someone is blowing the whistleon this blissful new “stay-at-home way” to pass the time:

“I don’t know if I was bugging them by being out here doing it –or if– I, I, I’m not sure to be honest,” Clark said.

One thing we do know the words are now watered down.

“The guys who came out to wash it said they had received a complaint and so they needed to remove it,” she said.

It’s a move awash with controversy, a neighbor pulling a power-play during a pandemic.

But Clark isn’t simply willing to just “chalk it up.”

She’s still sharing her artistic flair from a new canvas: her own private driveway.

Clark says neighbors are driving by leaving thank you notes — and telling her to keep trying to brighten the neighborhood.