New York using prisoners to make its own brand of hand sanitizer

(CNN) — Fear of coronavirus has led to a shortage of hand sanitizer in many places, but New York state has come up with a solution.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that prisoners will be making 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer each week.
Cuomo says the hand sanitizer is about 75-percent alcohol, cheaper and “superior” to what’s on the market.
It even has a name: “NYS Clean.”
The hand sanitizer will be used in schools and other city and state properties.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Two US service members killed during ISIS mission in Iraq
- Ireland cancels St. Patrick’s Day parades due to coronavirus
- Texas man accused of shoving his 78-year-old father off cliff
- Janesville man charged with abuse for allegedly nearly killing a baby
- It’s the Sports Connection annual ‘Jammies’ awards for Rockford area high school basketball
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!
Copyright © 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.