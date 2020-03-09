New York using prisoners to make its own brand of hand sanitizer

(CNN) — Fear of coronavirus has led to a shortage of hand sanitizer in many places, but New York state has come up with a solution.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that prisoners will be making 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer each week.

Cuomo says the hand sanitizer is about 75-percent alcohol, cheaper and “superior” to what’s on the market.

It even has a name: “NYS Clean.”

The hand sanitizer will be used in schools and other city and state properties.

