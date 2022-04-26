TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVO) — A 41-year-old woman has been accused of stabbing a man while he was using a urinal.

According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim, a man in his mid-40s, was “standing at a urinal in the bathroom” when the suspect, identified as Shahnaz Ali, entered the restroom and stabbed him twice in the buttocks with a knife or a sharp object.

Police said he suffered “two visible stab wounds to his right buttock” which required stitches, according to WTVG.

The victim told police he did not know Ali.

The woman fled the scene but not before the victim was able to get a photo of her car. She was later arrested at her apartment in Maumee.

The court set her bond at $5,000.