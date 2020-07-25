People are buying more ice cream, less deodorant during social distancing

(WIVB) – Social distancing apparently has more people reaching for ice cream- and fewer reaching for deodorant.

According to consumer goods company Unilever, there has been a drop in the demand for personal items. Brands like Dove Soap and Axe say that lockdowns have led to a decline in sales.

At the same time, ice cream brands such as Breyer’s, Ben and Jerry’s, and Magnum have all seen their sales increase.

Unilever says consumers are also eating more soup and using more meal kits and mayonnaise.

