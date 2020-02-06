PETA says ‘pet’ a derogatory term, suggests ‘companion’ instead

(WTVO) — According to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), calling an animal a “pet” is derogatory, and patronizes the animal.

While appearing on the program “Good Morning Britain,” PETA spokesperson Jennifer White said the term should be replaced with “more inclusive” words like “companion” and “human carer.”

“A lot of people at home who have dogs or cats will call them pets and refer to themselves as owners and this implies that the animals are a possession, like a car for example,” she said.

“When you refer to animals not as the living beings as they are but as an inanimate object, it can reflect our treatment on these animals.”

In a statement to Fox News, PETA founder and president Ingrid Newkirk explained the organization’s stance:

“Referring to an animal as a ‘pet’ or as ‘it’ reduces a sentient being with a personality and emotions to an inanimate object—a possession to be used in any way the ‘owner’ wishes. Contrary to some reports, we are not seeking to ban these words; we’re simply suggesting that it would be more respectful to refer to the animals in our homes as ‘animal companions’ and ourselves as their ‘guardians’ in the same way that all social movements concerned with cultivating respect have made appeals to stop using terms that are racist or sexist or that otherwise imply that the subject is less important than the speaker,” she said.

