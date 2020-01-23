Police arrest woman for repeatedly pooping in store parking lot

NATICK, Mass. (WTVO) — A 51-year-old Massachusetts woman has been accused of repeatedly defecating in the parking lot of a sporting goods store.

According to WHDH, Andrea Grocer, of Natick, was arraigned Wednesday on eight counts of wanton destruction or property.

Police say the owner of the Natick Outdoor Store said he kept finding piles of human excrement in his parking lot.

Investigators initially thought an animal may be responsible, but toilet paper was found nearby, according to Natick Police Lt. Cara Rossi.

Eventually, the serial pooper was caught on surveillance camera, but police say the suspect’s license plate was always obscured.

On Wednesday, police say they spotted Grocer in the act around 6:51 a.m.

She is due back in court in March.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

