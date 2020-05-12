Police find 6-year-old boy tied up in shed, says he slept there since he’s been out of school

DALLAS, Texas (CNN) — A Dallas woman faces charges after police found her six-year-old grandson tied up in a shed. The boy said he’d been forced to sleep there since school had been out.

Police said they received a tip about the boy Sunday night.

When police went to the home, 53-year-old Esmeralda Lira told them the child was with his mother.

But, a man living in the back of the property pointed them to the shed.

Lira and her live-in boyfriend, Jose Balderas, face felony charges of endangering a child.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Balderas told police the boy was being kept in the shed for repeatedly trying to steal food.

