ADA, Okla. (WTVO) — An Oklahoma man has been charged with killing his friend and fishing partner over fears that he had ‘summoned ‘Bigfoot’ to come and kill him,'” according to police.

According to KTEN, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Larry Doil Sanders, 53, admitted to killing Jimmy Knighten while the pair were out noodling, or fishing with their bare hands, on the South Canadian River on Saturday afternoon.

“He appeared to be under the influence of something,” Sheriff John Christian said. “His statement was that Mr. Knighten had summoned ‘Bigfoot’ to come and kill him; that’s why he had to kill Mr. Knighten.”

Police said Sanders hit and then strangled Knighten. Knighten’s body was found by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday afternoon.

Sanders has been charged with First Degree Murder.