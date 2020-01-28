Police: Mom was getaway driver for 15-year-old son in armed robbery

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WTVO/CNN) — A Florida mother and her 15-year-old son are charged with robbing a convenience store at gunpoint. Police say the mother acted as a lookout and getaway driver.

According to WFTV, Amanda Meador is charged with robbery with a firearm and child neglect for the robbery of a Circle K, located at the intersection of Red Bug Lake Road and Tuskawilla Road, on Halloween night.

The Seminole County Sheriff says Meador drove her son and two others to the store and waited outside as the 15-year-old entered the store wearing a mask and holding a firearm.

The whole incident was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras, but it was forensic evidence from a note containing the teen’s fingerprints that led to the arrests.

Police found a mask and clothing matching the suspect’s description during a search of the family’s home.

