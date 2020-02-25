Police say man wanted for fraud convinced 3 Ohio churches he was singer Ed Sheeran

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WTVO) — A man is wanted for fraud by Ohio police after he convinced three local churches he was singer Ed Sheeran and conned them out of $35 and a sandwich.

According to Portsmouth Police, Ronnie Williams, Jr., of Sciotoville, even went as far as performing Sheeran’s “The Shape of You” in front of the Christ Community Church congregation last Sunday.

When police asked the pastor why he believed the real Ed Sheeran would perform for $35 and a sandwich, the pastor allegedly told police he just assumed the singer had fallen on tough times.

Williams is wanted by the Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Portsmouth police.

