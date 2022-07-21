FOGESVILLE, Pa. (WTVO) — A police officer was able to shoot a snake and kill it while it was strangling a man who was in cardiac arrest in Pennsylvania.

According to KYW-TV, police were called to the 1400 block of Church Street just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon and found the 28-year-old man lying on the floor of the house with a snake wrapped around his neck.

An officer was able to shoot the snake in the head without further injuring the victim, police said.

Officers were then able to pull the man to safety. He was taken to a hospital and his current condition is not known at this time.

The snake was estimated to be 15-feet long, police said. According to WMAQ, the reptile had been kept as a pet.