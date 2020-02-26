VIDEO: Reporter accidentally goes live with face filters turned on

MADISON COUNTY, Nc. (CNN) – A North Carolina reporter gave online viewers a hilarious weather report last week.
Justin Hinton with WLOS was on Facebook live in Madison County last Thursday as a part of his station’s weather coverage.
He says he accidentally activated a filter generator.
Zany filters started popping up while he did his report.
Hinton had no idea what was happening until he stepped off camera.
The clip is going viral — he’s even been featured nationally on the “Today’ show.
Hinton says he’s just happy he was able to give other people a smile and a laugh.
