VIDEO: Reporter accidentally goes live with face filters turned on

MADISON COUNTY, Nc. (CNN) – A North Carolina reporter gave online viewers a hilarious weather report last week.

Justin Hinton with WLOS was on Facebook live in Madison County last Thursday as a part of his station’s weather coverage.

He says he accidentally activated a filter generator.

Zany filters started popping up while he did his report.

Hinton had no idea what was happening until he stepped off camera.

The clip is going viral — he’s even been featured nationally on the “Today’ show.

Hinton says he’s just happy he was able to give other people a smile and a laugh.

