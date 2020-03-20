Strip club dancers wash cars after coronavirus closes club

Breaking News
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Coronavirus is forcing the state to limit business at North Carolina bars.

Workers at a gentleman’s club in Jacksonville decided to start a car wash after having to close down due to the pandemic.

The Platinum Gentlemen’s Club dancers, who wore bikinis while washing cars Friday, said they thought it would be a great way to still make money and stop the spread of the virus.

The car wash was from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday. Food and beverages were available for sale at the car wash.

The dancers plan to be back out washing cars again on Saturday.

