Study reveals most popular superstition in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, a recent study revealed that a good luck horseshoe is the most popular superstition in Illinois.

According to a study by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, here’s what they found:

The most popular superstitions in America: 1. Throwing salt over your shoulder 2. Bad luck comes in threes, 3. Lucky rabbits foot

65% of Americans are superstitious. 83% believe in good luck vs. 50% who believe in bad luck.

37% of Americans believe Friday the 13 th brings bad luck.

brings bad luck. 34% of Americans believe St. Patricks’ Day is a lucky day. Nearly double that amount (60%) say they wear green on St. Patrick’s Day.

The full report is available here.