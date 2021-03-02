Study reveals most popular superstition in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, a recent study revealed that a good luck horseshoe is the most popular superstition in Illinois.

According to a study by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, here’s what they found:

  • The most popular superstition in Illinois is good luck horseshoe.
  • The most popular superstitions in America:  1. Throwing salt over your shoulder 2. Bad luck comes in threes, 3. Lucky rabbits foot
  • 65% of Americans are superstitious. 83% believe in good luck vs. 50% who believe in bad luck.
  • 37% of Americans believe Friday the 13th brings bad luck.
  • 34% of Americans believe St. Patricks’ Day is a lucky day. Nearly double that amount (60%) say they wear green on St. Patrick’s Day.

The full report is available here.

