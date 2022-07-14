(WTVO) — If you’re afraid of spiders it turns out you’re not alone: even some spiders are afraid of other spiders!

According to researcher Daniela Roessler, who works with jumping spiders, the arachnids know to get away from other possible predator spiders — even if they have never seen one before.

To conduct the study, Roessler and her team placed the jumping spiders near objects that posed as potential threats and watched to see how they reacted.

The study showed that the spiders would crawl over to a 3D printed black sphere, but would start to hesitate as the objects were given eyes and legs.

But when the spiders came in contact with a dead specimen of a larger spider, researchers watched them back up or scurry away.

Researchers said the spiders were more likely to run away from the test object if it had eyes.