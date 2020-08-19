Swiss town covered in chocolate snow after glitch at Lindt factory

A minaret installed on the roof of a Turkish cultural centre is seen with a church in the background on November 20, 2009 in Wangen bei Olten, northwestern Switzerland. Switzerland is expected to vote on November 29, 2009 on a referendum launched by right-wing groups on whether or not the construction of minarets should be banned. The Swiss government and all the other major political parties are recommending a ‘no’ vote. In a historic move, local Christian, Jewish and Muslim leaders have joined forces to reject a ban on minarets. Just five minarets are believed to exist in the country. AFP PHOTO/ FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

BERLIN (AP) — Residents of a Swiss town got a bit of a shock when it started snowing particles of a fine cocoa powder after the ventilation system at a chocolate factory malfunctioned.

The Lindt & Spruengli company confirmed local reports Tuesday that there was a minor defect in the cooling ventilation for a line for roasted “cocoa nibs” in its factory in Olten, between Zurich and Basel.

The nibs, fragments of crushed cocoa beans, are the basis of chocolate.

Combined with strong winds on Friday morning, the powder spread around the immediate vicinity of the factory, leaving a fine cocoa dusting.

“It finally happened guys!! 2020 screwed up just enough that it finally did something right,” one Twitter user said.

It finally happened guys!! 2020 screwed up just enough that it finally did something right.



Chocolate snow falls on Swiss town after ventilation defect at Lindt factory | The Independent https://t.co/wVvr46nn0C — Rori Picker Neiss (@roripn) August 18, 2020

The company says one car was lightly coated, and that it has offered to pay for any cleaning needed — but hasn’t yet been taken up on the offer.

Factory production was able to continue as normal and the company says the particles were completely harmless to people or the environment.

The ventilation system has now been repaired.

