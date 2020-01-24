Trucker loses trailer of 38,000 pounds of marbles

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A trucker has lost his marbles in the Indianapolis area.

State police tell TV station WXIN that a truck carrying 38,000 pounds of marbles lost its trailer Saturday on southbound Interstate 465, near Pendleton Pike. The marbles were on the shoulder and in the median.

#Breaking A truck driver has lost his marbles…



Literally, 38,000 pounds of them on I-465 SB at the 41mm



No 🤕, 👀 for 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/XWHa6Wk8VE — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 21, 2017

There were no injuries, but a lane of traffic in that area was affected by the cleanup during much of the day.

