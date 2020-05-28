Live Now
Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing

Two arrested after stabbing, 5 hour standoff; victim in critical condition

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

Julia Crystal Cavaliere (L) and Donald Eugene Lory Jr. (R) were both arrested and charged following a standoff with police in Asheville. (Photos Courtesy Ashville Police)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police in North Carolina arrested 41-year-old Julia Crystal Cavaliere and 54-year-old Donald Eugene Lory Jr. after stabbing a victim and then engaged in a 5 hour standoff with police, authorities say.

Asheville Police officials said crews were negotiating with a barricaded suspect following a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

Police officials said officers responded at about 4 a.m. to Woodfin Apartments, located at 15 Woodfin Street, for a reported stabbing.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mission Hospital, police said. They are in critical condition.

Lory was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, while Cavaliere was charged with resist, delay, obstruction.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories