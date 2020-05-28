Two arrested after stabbing, 5 hour standoff; victim in critical condition

Julia Crystal Cavaliere (L) and Donald Eugene Lory Jr. (R) were both arrested and charged following a standoff with police in Asheville. (Photos Courtesy Ashville Police)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police in North Carolina arrested 41-year-old Julia Crystal Cavaliere and 54-year-old Donald Eugene Lory Jr. after stabbing a victim and then engaged in a 5 hour standoff with police, authorities say.

Asheville Police officials said crews were negotiating with a barricaded suspect following a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

Police officials said officers responded at about 4 a.m. to Woodfin Apartments, located at 15 Woodfin Street, for a reported stabbing.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mission Hospital, police said. They are in critical condition.

Lory was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, while Cavaliere was charged with resist, delay, obstruction.

