VIDEO: 93-year-old man shoots apartment manager over dispute

LAS VEGAS, N.V. (CNN) — Las Vegas Metro Police released video of the department’s first officer-involved shooting of 2020.

They say a 93-year-old man shot a maintenance worker at his apartment complex, then a responding officer opened fire on him.

Police responded to shots fired at the Villa del Valle apartments in the West Valley last Thursday morning.

Officer Ronald Hornyak, a 16-year veteran with LVMPD, and his partner were responding to a man with a gun at the management office.

Police say Robert Thomas was upset with management about water damage and flooding in his apartment.

After making threats, police say Thomas went to the office, and shot at a maintenance worker twice in his legs.

Police fired at Thomas, but he was not hit.

His only injury — a cut to his head.

Police say Thomas had no criminal history, but it was the quick decision by officers that saved lives.

Police say the victim was treated and released from the hospital and is doing okay.

Thomas was treated for head injuries from glass, suffered when he was taken down to the floor during the arrest.

He faces felony charges, including attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

