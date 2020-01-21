VIDEO: Illinois police shovel dozens of spilled donuts in roadway

WHEATON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police officers in Wheaton were caught on video shoveling dozens of donuts that had been left in the middle of the road Sunday.

According to Newsweek, media attorney Matt Topic came upon the scene as he was driving through Wheaton, and stopped to record the moment and post it to Twitter.

A thing I saw yesterday in Wheaton. pic.twitter.com/qfdyT36JhE — Matt Topic (@mvtopic) January 20, 2020

In the video, officers are seen shoveling the donuts into two metal buckets.

“Stamping them down in the cans doesn’t seem like it was going to be sufficient to deal with all of the donuts,” Topic wrote. “I didn’t stick around to see how they dealt with that though.”

Newsweek reported that police had been called to Naperville Road at 10:30 a.m. because there were “tons of donuts in the middle of the road.”

Wheaton Police Department’s Deputy Chief P.J. Youker told the Chicago Tribune that the department received the call around 10 a.m. and that it “could have been a trap.”

No one has explained just how the donuts got there, although Topic suggested that they may not have been dumped there on purpose.

“My theory is that a garbage bag of day-olds (50-60 it appears, which I suppose is on the lower end of “tons”) ended up in the intersection, possibly deliberately,” he said in another tweet.

