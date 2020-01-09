VIDEO: Man breaks into Taco Bell, cooks meal, takes nap

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CNN) – A Georgia man took a cue from both the Grinch and Goldilocks when he broke into a fast food restaurant last month.
This man climbed through a drive thru window at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell very early on Christmas morning.
He turned on the fryers and whipped himself up a meal before napping on the restaurant’s floor.
About three hours later — he woke up and fled the store — but not before making off with a laptop and tablet.
Police are offering a reward for information on the brazen burglar.
